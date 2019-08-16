MASSENA – After a courageous battle with cancer, Gary R. Stiles, 55, of County Route 46, peacefully passed away Thursday afternoon, August 15, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Gary was born December 28, 1963 in Potsdam, the son of Raymond A. and the late Lodine (Sherman) Stiles. He attended Madrid-Waddington Schools. On August 30, 2003, he married Susan E. Hemmig at their home with Rev. Eunice Tabor, officiating.
Throughout his life, Gary has always been working with vehicles. Previously working for Upstate Audio, Northern Music and Video, Seaway Timber Harvesting and most recently was a Motor Equipment Operator for the Town of Massena Highway Department. With his passion for antique cars, he was a member of numerous car clubs including, Massena Old Car Club and St. Lawrence – Adirondack Region Antique Automobile Club of America. He also found satisfaction in helping others that needed assistance.
Gary is survived by his wife, Sue; his father, Ray of Madrid; his children, Gary James (Keshon) Sharlow of Madrid; Nicole Stiles of Potsdam; and Paige Boudreaux of Knoxville, Tennessee; 7 grandchildren; his sisters, Susan (Ray) Wagner and Lisa and Clint Whiteford, all of Ohio; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by mother, Lodine and his grandparents.
Friends may call Sunday 3-8:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where his funeral service will be held Monday 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Madrid Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Potsdam Cancer Treatment Center or Roswell Park Cancer Center.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
