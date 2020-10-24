Gary Ralph Downing, 75, of Denmark, SC formally of New York, passed away on October 20, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held two o’clock p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Bushy Pond Baptist Church, Norway, SC with the Pastor James Holliday officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in Gouverneur, New York.
Born in Gouverneur, NY, he was the son of the late Harvey Downing and Francis Dane Downing. He earned a BS degree in Science and was a Mason in N.Y. Gary retired from St. Lawrence County Sheriff Department and also Savannah River Plant where he worked in Security for Wackenhut. Gary was a volunteer with the Denmark Fire Department and attended Bushy Pond Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter Jodi (Frederick) Upshaw of Las Cruces, NM; brothers David (Debbie) Downing, Duane Downing (Becky) all of NY; grandchildren Jacob Christiansen and Jessica DiShaw.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Sandra Downing.
The family would like to thank Mrs. Matthew’s team at Day Break, especially Heidi, Henrietta, Katrina, and Helen and for the support of Bushy Pond Baptist Church.
Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, SC is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
