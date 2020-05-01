Asheville NC – Gary Roy Signor, 89, died at home in Asheville, NC on Saturday, March 21, 2020 after a three year battle with Multiple Myeloma and Parkinson’s Disease.
Gary was born in Dexter, NY on September 24, 1930 to Earl and Pauline (Dodge) Signor. After graduating from Sackets Harbor, NY High School in 1948 and working in his father’s plumbing and electrical business, he served in the US Army from 1950-53. In 1958 he graduated from Clarkson University with a BSEE.
He joined AT&T Western Electric in 1958, and then AT&T Bell Laboratories from 1966 until his retirement in 1997. His assignments were to various US states, but also internationally for six years to Abano Terme, Italy to work on NIKE, Hercules and AJAX missile systems and to Kwajalein, Marshall Islands to help design and test the searching and tracking of radar systems.
Gary developed five patents during his career at AT&T. For the final seven years at Bell Labs he worked on classified government projects, and received the prestigious Bell Laboratories’ Distinguished Technical Staff Award.
Gary enjoyed sailing, bicycling, photography, watercolor painting, cross-country skiing, and tennis, especially in retirement in Sunapee, NH from 1997-2017. He developed BIG PRINTS printing big photos, posters, copies of local artists paintings.
Gary is survived by his wife of 35 years, Charlotte, seven children and twelve grandchildren. Children are; Suzanne Demchik (Don)-Hillsborough, NJ; David Signor-Perth Amboy, NJ; Daniel Signor-Wynantskill NY; stepchildren Richard Brook Jr.-McCall ID; Daniel Brook (Teresa)-Portland OR; Timothy Brook (Margaret)-Duxbury, MA; and Jennifer Brook (Joyce)-Laconia NH; brother Gene (Sharon) - Cortland NY, and brother-in-law Archie McGill (Jeanne) - Scottsdale AZ. He was predeceased by his first wife Eileen Shafer; siblings Ellen (Gene) Nagy; and James (Dolores living in Watertown, NY).
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Residents Assistance Fund at Givens Estates, 2360 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville NC 28803. An extended obituary is available at www.asimplecremationwnc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.