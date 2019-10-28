Gary Wayne Walker, 72 of Deland, FL passed away peacefully, Friday October 25th 2019, after complications due to Cancer. He was surrounded by the love of both his daughters.
Gary was born on November 13, 1946 in Watertown, NY, the oldest of five children, to Fred Walker and Laura (Salter) Walker. He is survived by Daughter Tamarah Blais, Daughter Ivana Champion, Grandsons Taelan, Nolan, Ezra, Eli, Ethan and Judah and Granddaughter Sophie with one Great Grandson Bransen; His Brother Richard Walker and companion Katrina Drelick of Carthage, Brother Ronald Walker and wife Lori of Three Mile Bay, and Sister Nancy Patchen and Husband Paul of Depauville. He was predeceased by his beloved Wife Janet, Mother, Father and Brother Robert A. Walker.
Gary spent his early years on the family farm where he discovered the enjoyment of working outdoors and the satisfaction of a good day’s work. He graduated from Lyme Central School, then earned an Associates’ Degree in Mechanical Engineering at JCC. He served honorably in the Navy from 1967-1972, a Vietnam Veteran. He then followed his Father’s footsteps and became a Machinist. He was employed at NY Airbrake, until Retirement in 2011. Moving to Florida, he never lost his appreciation for being outdoors, and enjoyed kayaking, fishing, biking, traveling and running as well as participating in 5k’s as he aspired to become a Marathoner and was on his way to achievement when he was diagnosed with Cancer. He lived a full life, was always described as kind and he was.
A Graveside Ceremony in memory of Gary will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at the Dexter Cemetery , Dexter at 11:00. In the following days, his daughters hope you would remember him by doing that thing that you’ve always wanted to do. Instead of flowers we hope that you will do an unsolicited act of kindness for some unexpecting stranger in his name. Online condolences may be sent to Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter at dexterfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.