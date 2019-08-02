Gaston Turcotte, age 84, of Ogdensburg, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away July 28, 2019 surrounded by his Family.
Gaston is survived by his wife of 63 years, Annemarie Turcotte, also of Ogdensburg, and four children, Daniele Turcotte of Syracuse, Serge Turcotte of Macedon, Josee Travers and husband Paul of Honeoyoe Falls, Michele Deskin and husband Brian of Vestal. He treasured his seven grandchildren, Chantelle Warren, Adam Travers, Kelli Doe, Sonya Travers, Alex Deskin, Kyle Turcotte-Mooney, Shelby Deskin, and great grandchildren Allyson and Liam Warren.
Gaston was born in Saint-Lambert, Quebec on October 23, 1934, the son of Alphonse Turcotte and Laura Bernard. He married Annemarie Jobin on October 20, 1956. His employment started with the Canadian National Railway as Station Master, changed careers to Metropolitan Life achieving Salesman of the Year awards, followed by a stint as a Restaurateur specializing in open flame cooking, and culminating with retirement from Deringer as Branch Manager.
His passions were his family, fishing, walking in the woods (albeit “Hunting”), and traveling.
Known for his sense of humor and dry wit, he embodied a strong work ethic and could always be counted on to put you to work, the proper application of shims, and regale you with stories of questionable origin including the fate of the Marie Celeste.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg on Saturday, August 10th from 1 – 4 pm.
For what is a man, what has he got
If not himself, then he has naught
