Calling hours for Gayle Elizabeth (Regan) Myers, 70, of Ogdensburg will be held on Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home 324 New York Avenue Ogdensburg, NY.
Gayle was born in Ogdensburg to the late Robert and Elizabeth Regan. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1966. Gayle married James C. Myers on January 13, 1968. She loved spending time at home on the river, gardening, antiquing and enjoying time with her family, friends, and pets.
Gayle was predeceased by her brother, Lawrence Regan.
She is survived by her husband, James C. Myers; two children, Andrew and Andra; siblings, Timothy (Colleen) Regan, Thomas (Julie) Regan, David Regan and Jan (Lawrence) Felt and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA.
Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com
