Beloved father and grandfather, Gayza Szijarto, age 88, passed away peacefully at his Long Beach home on Monday, November 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born March 6, 1931 at the family farm on Tug Hill in Lowville, New York he spent his youth in the North Country before graduating and working for Charles Liscum Sawmill and Lowville Vaneer. During the five years of his employment there, Gayza, being the good son he always was, continued to help his parents John and Sophie Szijarto operate their family farm in the Lewis County.
One of Gayza’s favorite childhood memories to share with his children and grandchild each Christmas was of his father digging a well to help out a nearby neighbor. Gayza’s family’s well water kept the neighbor’s cheese factory alive and in gratitude, they were given a 20-pound piece of homemade New York sharp cheddar cheese every Christmas as a gift. Gayza appreciated the sense of community his parents instilled in him and carried this shared faith through his lifetime. He was a good neighbor and loved by all who lived around him.
On June 21, 1951 Gayza married the love of his life, Jane Moody of Copenhagen, New York in a church wedding in the town of Lowville. They moved to Woodville, New York where from the summer of 1953 to the summer of 1955 they owned and operated their own 270-acre family farm before leaving the East Coast behind and moving to Long Beach, California. Gayza worked construction in the Long Beach and Los Angeles area for over 35 years and played an important role in the pipe construction of the Astronaut Oil Islands in Long Beach, California. Gayza also flipped houses through the late 80s and early 90s with his wife, Jane long before it became popular through shows on HGTV. He would buy houses sight unseen and Jane would then follow after, often with their kids and grandson in tow, to clean and repair the homes throughout the Long Beach and Lakewood neighborhoods to later sell.
Gayza was a loyal member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and in later years, bought his own water truck business where he spent his time driving from job-to-job often “accidentally” spraying down his fellow co-workers while watering down the dust on the site.
Gayza was an avid collector who loved to frequent local yard sales and start collections of treasures. He owned over 100 vintage cars in his lifetime, was often up a ladder fixing something, and enjoyed dessert after every meal; even breakfast. He loved to garden and gamble and, in his retirement, often spent time at his second home in Fort Mohave, Arizona just a few miles away from Laughlin, Nevada where he and his wife Jane would spend their evenings out playing poker at the numerous Colorado river casinos.
In August of 1993, after 41 years of marriage, Gayza lost his beautiful wife, Jane and in October 1997 he lost his loving son Randy after a brief illness. He deeply missed them both and was forever grateful that his daughter, Lorie and his grandson, Bryan lived in the family home with him in Long Beach and did so for the remainder of his lifetime.
Gayza was a faithful husband, a devoted father to his children, a loving grandfather, a good neighbor and friend. He will be missed by all that knew him and remembered as a man who put cherished relationships with family and community first.
Donations in Gayza’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society.
