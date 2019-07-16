Gena C. Perfetto, 77, of 222 State St., Carthage died unexpectedly Monday afternoon, July 15, 2019 at her apartment.
Gena was born on September 17, 1941 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Carmella (Condello) Errico. She attended Augustinian Academy. Gena was a waitress at the former Pine Lodge in Black River and was a bartender for many years at the Whistle Stop in Deferiet. She later worked as a clerk for the Dollar Store in Watertown. She was legally separated from her husband, Michael H. Perfetto Jr.
Gena was an avid bowler and member of the Women’s 600 Club. She bowled in many leagues and enjoyed the numerous bowling tournaments. She loved bartending, all kinds of music, Elvis and was a member of the Turtle’s Club.
She is survived by one sister: Jeannette E. Zimmer of Black River, a niece, Dawn Pelkey of Black River and Michael Perfetto Jr. of Carthage.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, July 22 at St. James Cemetery, Carthage with Rev. Donald A. Robinson officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
