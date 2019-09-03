NORFOLK—A Celebration of Life gathering for Gene E. Shantie, a resident of the Joy Road, Raymondville, will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Norfolk American Legion beginning at 12 noon. Private graveside services will be held prior. Mr. Shantie passed away on June 25, 2019. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Gene E. Shantie.
Gene E. Shantie
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.