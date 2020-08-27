MASSENA – Gene R. Davis, 81, of Malby Avenue, passed peacefully at his home on Wednesday afternoon, August 26, 2020.
Gene was born December 28, 1938 in Gouverneur, the son of the late Floyd and Eva (Mastro) Davis and was a graduate of Gouverneur High School. On August 13, 1958, he entered the US Air Force, proudly serving his country until his honorable discharge on July 3, 1962.
Gene worked for a time at the talc mines in Gouverneur before starting at the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, where he worked for 27 retiring as a millright. Gene was a jack of all trades and helped anyone that needed it, including building homes for his children. When Gene wasn’t working, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Gene is survived by his wife, Pauline (Aumell) whom he married in 1994; his children, Tracie Prashaw of Gouverneur; Jeff Davis of Gouverneur; and Kimberly Myatt of West Chazy; his stepchildren, James and Aaron Larrow, both of Massena; his grandchildren, Jared Prashaw and Rachael Fuller of Gouverneur; 7 step grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Helen Cole of Georgia; his brother, Stanley and Carol Davis of Heuvelton; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a granddaughter, Kitara Myatt and a sister, Betty Raven.
At his request, there will be no services. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations to the Massena Humane Society or American Cancer Society.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
