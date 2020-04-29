POTSDAM - Geneva M. LaCoss, 85, a longtime resident of Debra Drive, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 25, 2020 at the United Helpers Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Canton. There will be no services, burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Canton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.