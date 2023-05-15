Genevieve E. “Jenny” (Hudson) Groves, 85, Henderson, passed away Friday, May 12th, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center. The funeral mass will be 1 pm Friday, May 19th at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 320 W. Lynde St., Watertown. Calling hours are Thursday, May 18th from 4 pm – 7 pm at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Burial will be for the convenience of the family in Elmwood Cemetery, Adams. Jenny is survived by her companion Stephen Burns, Henderson; her children Leah Hudson (Alfred Rapp), Elmira, Denise “DeeDee” (David) Staie, Woodville, Richard (Amy) Hudson, Lacona, Shalli (Richard) Keller, Walkersville, MD. 7 Grandchildren Christopher Staie, Nicholas (Ann) Staie, Jessica (Roger) Eastman, Jason (Katie) Hudson, Autumn (Ryan) Zehr, Kailyn Keller and Joshua Keller; 15 great grandchildren. Jenny was born in Watertown June 22, 1937, a daughter to Elwin and Bertha Wagner Groves. She graduated from Adams High School in 1956. She married Richard D. Hudson of Ellisburg. He passed away September 28, 1982. Jenny enjoyed reading and was an accomplished knitter. She loved to reminisce and enjoyed a cruise to the Mexican Riviera with her closest friends. jenny took great pride in her children and grandchildren’s accomplishments and felt very blessed and expressed what love and joy her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought to her. Jenny worked for many years at the Westview Lodge and Cherry Tree Restaurants both in Henderson Harbor. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
Genevieve E. “Jenny” (Hudson) Groves
June 22, 1937 - May 12, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.