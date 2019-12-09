LOWVILLE- Genevieve Elizabeth Baker, 102, of Fayetteville, NY, formerly of Watertown and Sharp Street, Lowville, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.
A funeral Mass will be said at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Copenhagen, with Rev. Donald Robinson, Pastor officiating. Spring burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Copenhagen. A gathering at the Lowville VFW will immediately follow the funeral Mass, all are welcome. Calling hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
She is survived by her two sons and a daughter-in-law, Paul and Mary Ellen Baker of Fayetteville; Peter Baker of Lowville; 11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband Harold Baker; her daughter-in-law, Dorothy “Dot” Baker; four brothers, Winifred, William, Richard and Leo Baker.
Genevieve was born on September 10, 1917 in Carthage, NY, a daughter of the late DeForest and Amy K. Wood Baker, and graduated from Watertown High School in 1935. While in school, she did domestic work for Watertown families for $1 a week to have a place to stay. On October 26, 1940, she married Harold Baker at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Copenhagen, with Rev. Dennis Lynch officiating. Genevieve worked for Climax Manufacturing in Castorland, and later in Lowville for 27 years, retiring in 1982. Harold died on December 31, 1980.
Genevieve was a devout Catholic and a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Copenhagen.
She enjoyed dancing, listening to music, and she loved talking about the old days. She will be remembered fondly by those who knew and loved her for her kind spirit, compassion, sense of humor, quick wit, and her timeless ability to recall and tell stories with such intricate detail. She was grateful for everything she was given, and she never took anything for granted, just as we will not take our time with her for granted. It is because of these, among many other traits, that she has created such a lasting imprint on all of our hearts. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.