Geno H. Martini, 89, of West Remington St., Black River, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River.
A Funeral Mass will be said 11 a.m. Thursday, October 15th at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Black River. Burial will follow in Black River Cemetery.
Born on October 14, 1930, in Watertown, son of LaBindo and Mary Crescenzi Martini, he graduated from IHA in 1948.
Geno worked as a salesman and manager at Boy’s & Men’s Specialty Shop in Watertown from 1947 up until they closed in 1988. He then went to work at Empsall’s Department Store until he retired in 1992.
He married Helen L. (Yerdon) Marshall on December 1, 1963 in Watertown and the marriage was later blessed at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Black River by Father Coffee.
Geno enjoyed bowling, golfing and was a member of the men’s fast pitch baseball league for many years winning several championships. He was also a Communicate of St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Helen L. Martini; a stepson, Steven P. Marshall, Black River; three granddaughters and their husbands, Heather Marshall, RaeAnn (Mike) Duer-Fitzpatrick, and Loni (Nic) Johnston; eight great grandchildren, Ian, Ryan, Megan, Kaycee, Liam, Zoey, Oliver and Vanya; a sister, Doreen Donato, Cleveland, NY; two brothers, Mario “Bucky” Martini and Renaldo Martini of Watertown; and many nieces and nephews.
A daughter in law, Denise Marshall died in 1998.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Sacred Heart Foundation or a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com
