George A. Doane

January 1, 2022

George A. Doane, 67, formerly of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away January 1, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle Doane, Bridgeport, NY.

It was George’s wish to be cremated and there will be no services, a celebration of life will be held sometime in the Spring.

Donations may be made in George’s memory to the Wounded Warriors.

