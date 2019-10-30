Massena: George A. Gonyea, age 83 passed away Tuesday morning, October 29, 2019, at the home of his step daughter, Nancy and Kevin Fetterly while under the care of Hospice. Friends and family may be received on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 11:00 am until time of service at 2:00pm at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Interment will be held in Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk.
George was born on January 12, 1936 in De Kalb Junction, NY, the son of the late Andrew and Mary (Charles) Gonyea. He attended school in the De Kalb area followed by Hermon. After school, George worked on his father’s family farm for many years before starting work in Orangeburg at Rockland State Hospital. George returned to the area in the late 70’s to work at Robert Moses State Park where he retired after 20 years. He married Dianna M. Markes Plourde on November 27, 1986 at St. Raymond’s Church in Raymondville, NY. She predeceased him in July 2014.
George enjoyed camping, wood working, and painting and was a “Jack of all Trades”.
He is survived by his daughter Margaret Gonyea; two step daughters, Nancy and husband Kevin Fetterly of Massena, Tammy and husband Terry LaMay of Brasher Falls; nine grandchildren, Kevin Jr. and Jason Fetterly, Sara and Scott Jr. Henry, Terry II and Jenny Lamay, Jeana, Lynsday and Michael; several great grandchildren; two brothers, Ken Gonyea of Michigan and William Gonyea of Hermon; two sisters, Barbara Peck of Gouverneur and Nomia Thorton of De Kalb Junction as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, John and Harold Gonyea; a sister in infancy and a step son, Thomas Plourde in 2006.
Memorial contributions is George’s memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Online condolences may be shared with the family to www.PhillipsMemorial.com
