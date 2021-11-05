COLTON- A Mass of Christian Burial for George A. Robert, 96, a resident of 57 Gulf Road, Colton, will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. George passed away on Thursday evening at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Geroge A. Robert.
George A. Robert
