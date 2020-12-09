George B. Killian 85, of Manlius, NY passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on December 7, 2020. He was born Nov 5, 1935 in Lancaster, PA a son of Andrew & Margaret Bechtold Killian and was a 1953 graduate of Camden High School. On May 26, 1957 he married the former Linda Avery in the Bombay United Methodist Church. Mrs. Killian passed away January 8, 2013. George was a construction worker for most of his life. He helped build the St. Lawrence Seaway, the New York State Thruway, the Robert Moses Power Dam in Niagara Falls, and was self-employed for several years operating in partnership to the PHRATTERS Construction Co. George served his God and community attending the United Methodist Church where he enjoyed conducting children’s sermons, served as Cub Scout and Boy Scout Leader for Pack -811 in Oswego. He also served as a volunteer for the Constantia Fire Department for several years and was a member of several area bowling leagues. Hobbies he enjoyed include woodworking and making his popular oatmeal raisin cookies famous among the residents at Lime Stone Gardens Apartments in Manlius. He was also an avid fisherman who loved to bring his children and grandchildren along for the adventure.
Surviving are two daughters, Laureen ‘Lolly’ & Clyde Birch, Jr, Norwich, NY, Patty & Dan Kelsey, Williamstown, NY, two sons, Timothy & Vicky Killian, Chittenango, NY and David & Christina Killian, Newburg, MO, 17 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, two sisters, Margaret Clark, Grant-Valkaria, FL, Florence Calabrese, Raleigh, NC, a brother, Guy & Sharon Killian, Camden, NY and several nieces & nephews. Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a sister, Clara Galbraith and a brother, Andrew Killian.
Calling hours will be held Saturday from 1- 4:00 pm at LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., 109 Main Street, Camden, Ny. Mask will be required. Services and Interment will be private. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Amboy Center United Methodist Church. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com
