ONEIDA– George C. Blair, 87, of Florence Avenue, died on Saturday, January 24, 2021, in the Oneida Health Extended Care Facility, where he had resided since July of 2013. He was born in Watertown on March 28, 1933, the son of Delbert and Helen (Lyons) Blair. George was a 1951 graduate of Watertown High School, where he was active in football and track.On January 26, 1952, he married Sheila J. Hanlon, in the Church of the Holy Family in Watertown.
George was employed at that time by the NYS highway department, then became employed by Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation in January of 1954, when the couple moved to Oneida. He retired from Niagara Mohawk in September of 1990, as a Chief Hotstick Line Foreman. Throughout those years, George also worked part-time jobs with Sherrill Light and Power and spent five years as a security guard at Vernon Downs.
He was active in softball leagues, bowling and CAC volleyball throughout those years. George was a member of St. Joseph’s Church and an active member of the BPOE, both in Oneida and later in Zephyrhills, FL. George belonged to the Oneida Moose Lodge, was a member of the 25 Year Club of Niagara Mohawk, a member of the IBEW Local 310 and was a lifetime member of the Oneida Owls Nest. He also belonged to the local DKUV and was foreman of the Oneida Citizens’ Hose Company for five years. He was a generous booster of Oneida High School sports while his children and grandchildren were involved. George was a lifetime NY Yankees fan and enjoyed supporting Syracuse University sports. As his sons grew, he spent many years teaching them the traditions of deer hunting, a gift which continues today. He began donating blood at age 17, as a high school senior, and continued with those periodic donations until turning 70.
George is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sheila; three daughters; Linda (Donald) Rigabar of Saratoga Springs; Jill (Mark) Fish of Ballston Spa; and Julie Hanlon of Syracuse, and a dear daughter-in-law, Becky Blair of Nichols. He is also survived by three sons; Steven (Lori) of Oneida, David (Barbara) of Eaton and Joseph (Mary) of Manchester Center, VT.
He was predeceased by two sons, Paul in 1981 and Larry in 2015 and a beloved grandson, Caleb of 2009. George was also predeceased by a sister, Helen LaFountain, brother Francis Blair and his wife Joyce, all residents of Watertown, and by brothers-in-law Brian and David Hanlon and their wives, Gail and Colette.
George leaves behind 16 grandchildren; Killi Rigabar Perry and Joseph Rigabar of Saratoga Springs, Lacy Macdonald, Sarah Blair and Emmy Huffman of Nichols, Adam Blair of Nashville, TN, Lauren and Meghan Blair of Portland, OR, Jacob and Joshua Blair of Eaton, Kelsey and Erin Fish of Boston, MA, Patrick Fish of Saratoga Springs, Molly Wilson of Scarborough, ME, Jessica Wilson of Boston and Ben Wilson of Portland, ME. He is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Alida Griffin of Decantur, GA and many nieces and nephews.
He was a strict but very loving father and took great pride in his children and their accomplishments. His grandchildren were the light of his life! After their youngest daughter’s wedding, he decided that the July 4th weekend every year would be a reunion weekend at their home in Oneida Castle. These reunions resulted in many wonderful memories and a closeness between the grandchildren that will remain forever!
Because of the COVID pandemic, funeral arrangements will be delayed until spring or early summer. A Memorial Mass is being planned, with
a celebration of George’s life to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. Contributions in his name can be made to Oneida Health ECF residents fund or to St. Joseph’s Church. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com.
