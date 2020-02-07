George C. Goodenough, 85 of Syracuse, NY and Lakeland FL passed away on January 29, 2020. George was born on December 19, 1934 to Hudson A and Pearl (Fitzgerald) Goodenough in Copenhagen NY. On January 23 1955 he wed Marion Dawn Kiggins with whom he recently celebrated 65 years of marriage.
George was a truck mechanic and campground caretaker on Lake Ontario and worked most of his life. His interests include camping, scouting, driving his clown buggy in parades and cooking for church & charity fundraisers. He is predeceased by his parents, sister, Letra Forbes, brothers, Walter Fitzgerald and Harry Goodenough and daughter, Laurie.
George is survived by his wife, Marion and sons James C. & Mitch (Wakano) Goodenough of Ft. Lauderdale FL, Mark G. Gooodenough of Rochester, several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends he considered family.
A calling hour will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 2 to 3 pm at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 3474 Stiles Road, Syracuse with a Celebration of Life service at 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers please consider contributions in George’s memory to Christ Community UMC FISH program, 3474 Stiles Road, Syracuse, NY 13209.
