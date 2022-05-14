George D. Coughlin was born in Rome, NY on May 15, 1926. He was raised by his father George W.L. Coughlin and his step-mother, Irene Caswell Coughlin.
George left school after the 8th grade and joined the Navy on March 3, 1944. He was assigned to the USS Astoria.
George served from 1944 to May 7, 1946, at which time he received an Honorable Discharge, as a Fireman 2nd Class, USNR. George received the American Theatre Medal; Victory Medal; Asiatic-Pacific Medal, 4 Stars; & the Phillipines Liberation Ribbon, 1 Star. George married Harriet Gilmour on Sept 1, 1951, in Liverpool, NY.
They lived in DeKalb Jct for many years prior to moving to their home on Route 68, Rensselaer Falls, NY. George worked at Nakoosa-Edwards, Paper Mill (currently Potsdam Specialty Paper) and later drove truck for Ray Burns Trucking. Harriet passed away in 1994. On May 16, 1997, George married Louise Fetterly Planty.
George loved bowling, dancing, playing cards and spending time with family. As a child, George was a member of the Paradise Valley 4-H group. He was also a member of the Masons and the VFW. George passed away on December 10, 2000, age 74, from cancer.
George is survived by step-children Stephen (Heather) Planty of Lisbon and Susan Planty Akins of Beckley, West Virginia, as well as six step-grandchildren and 10 step-great grandchildren. Brother-in-law, Barry Fetterly, Potsdam, sisters-in-law Phyllis Coltrap, Kansas and Arlene Middlemiss, Morristown, NY. Also surviving George are cousins, several nieces and nephews and families, including Melody Haven (Rick) Broderick and Luene Haven (Phil) Mulhall, all of New Hampshire, Susanne Bessette (Stanton Jr) Smith, Canton, Nancy Bessette, Hermon, Thomas (Jeanette) Bessette, Hermon, Milton (Connie) Bessette, Russell, Timothy Bessette, Ark, Jorja Bessette (Michael) Christy, Morley, and Rosemary Bessette (John) Langey, Cazenovia, NY. George was pre-deceased by his parents, his first wife, Harriet, his half-sisters and brothers-in-law: Rogene Coughlin Bessette and Nelson Bessette; Naomi Coughlin Haven and Herbert Haven, as well as two nephews: Roger Bessette & Jere Haven. Louise Planty Coughlin passed away March 11, 2022. George & Louise will be buried on May 21, 2022 in Beech Plains Cemetery, Beech Plains, New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.