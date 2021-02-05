WEST CARTHAGE - George D. Kalk, 79, of 63 Madison Street, died on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.
George was born on February 1, 1942 in Brownville, New York to the late Bonapart & Hazel (Wood) Kalk.
George enlisted in the United States Army in 1967 where he earned the Vietnam Service Medal and served honorably until 1969.
On May 14, 1994 he married Dorothy Valler in Deferiet, NY. Dorothy died on October 24, 2018.
He retired from Fort Drum as a Civilian SVS Employee. He also worked as a volunteer for the Herrings Fire Department.
George is survived by a brother, Howard & Gisela Kalk of Nebraska; a sister, Lillian Hunt of Evans Mills, NY; three daughters, Kristi Harvey of Adams, NY; Carmen Andrews of Watertown, NY; and Beverly Andrews of Sherburne, NY; a son, Jack Cooper of Watertown, NY; and a sister-in -law, Peggy Kalk of Clayton, NY. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 9 nephews, 6 nieces and their families.
He is predeceased by several siblings, Ronnie and Lawrence Kalk, Patricia Brown, and Addie Dano as well as two brother-in-laws, Richard Brown and Jimmy Dano.
George was a hardworking, selfless, kind and caring soul who loved spending time with family and friends. He was a proud grandpa and always made time for anyone in need. He never held ill-will toward anyone, never complained, and was always found smiling and cracking jokes. He was truly loved by all who knew him.
His hobbies included word-search puzzles and putting puzzles together. He enjoyed bowling and playing in a bowling league. He also loved boating, fishing and watching the races. Card games with friends and families were one of his passions.
A graveside service will be held in the Spring in the Old Glendale Cemetery in Glenfield, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. Condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
