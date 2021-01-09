George E. Getman, Sr of Ogdensburg, NY died suddenly on January 7, 2021 at the age of 62. He was born on April 3, 1958 to Gladys (Britton) and William Getman in Watertown, NY where he spent the majority of his life. He attended Watertown City Schools and ultimately joined the Navy in the mid-late 1970’s. George was employed at Fort Drum, NY in the Messing Facility for some time during the late 1970’s/early 1980’s and had some other general labor jobs during his lifetime. On July 8, 1978 he married his wife Sharon (Mathous). They divorced since, but had three children: Misty (Stillborn-1979), George (1980), and Jennifer (1986), In addition to being survived by George and his wife Brandi (Scee), Jennifer and companion (Jose Santiago), (5)Grandchildren: Hunter(17), Hayden(15), Cody(12), Gabriel(7), and Catalina(4). He is also survived by two sisters Faith Getman(Watertown), Ruth Ormiston (husband) Lenny(Carthage), and one brother, Ernest Getman(Donna) (Buffalo), several cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and many friends. He was predeceased by both of his parents and an older brother, William Getman, who passed away in 1994.
George was well liked by most if not all he interacted with. He was funny, caring, and oftentimes the life of the party. George enjoyed hunting, fishing, music, and watching sports; Specifically, The Los Angeles/ St Louis Rams and the New York Yankees, of which he still talked to his son regularly about these seasons and in the last few weeks. George was someone who was able to strike up a conversation with just about anyone and would call to just chat for two minutes about day to day things. People who have met him typically would not forget his presence. We love you, Dad!
Calling hours will be at Cleveland Funeral Home in Watertown, NY on January 11, 2021 from 5pm-8pm. The funeral will be at Cleveland Funeral Home on January 12th 2021 at 10am.
Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
