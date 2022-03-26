George Edward O’Sullivan–educator, coach, father of five, and a pillar of the Mannsville, NY community–died in Savannah, GA, March 11th at the age of 93.
Born in Albany, NY, to Timothy and Mary (Hipwood) O’Sullivan in 1929, George was an accomplished athlete in track and soccer at both Vincentian Institute High School and Ithaca College, where he received his bachelor’s degree. His Master’s degree was from Siena College.
While teaching phys. ed. in the Chatham, NY, school system in 1958, he married a young art teacher named Leona Mary Lucy McNulty at Blessed Sacrament Church in Troy, NY. Their 59 year marriage produced five children and seven grandchildren.
George went on to teach social studies and coach football at West Genesee High School near Syracuse, was Vice Principal at General Brown High School in Dexter, and finally retired from Sandy Creek High School as principal in 1986. After retirement he worked as a recruiter for D’Youville College in Buffalo for several years.
This bare recitation of George’s biography, however, does not do justice to the number of lives he touched in his near century on earth. George was a gifted, inspiring educator in every way, to his students, children, and all those around him. His children were blessed by his gentle, encouraging love. George taught by example to respect and support others and he and Leona were both lifelines of support for many in the O’Sullivan extended family and, in the community, at large. His giving spirit and humility are exemplified by the fact that in the 1980s he was an officer and eventually the president of the Frontier League, a fact which his children found out only years later.
George was predeceased by his wife, Leona, and two of his three brothers, Tim (Norma) and Jim (Joan). He is survived by his brother Dennis (Cynthia), his five children–Terry (Renee), George (Julie), Dan (Jackie), Kathleen (Brett), Kevin (Jenka)--and seven grandchildren: Conor, Liam, Alana, Maura, Shea, Finn, and Daniel.
Per his wishes, George will be buried next to Leona at the Maplewood Cemetery in Mannsville, 2pm on August 6th, 2022 with an open reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in the name of the Leona and George O’Sullivan Scholarship Fund, for college-bound students in need at Lyme Central School (where Leona taught Art), with checks written to:
Northern New York Community Foundation
131 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601 Phone: 315-782-7110 - info@nnycf.org
Please share your condolences and stories at: https://ddei5-0-ctp.trendmicro.com:443/wis/clicktime/v1/query?url=www.gamblefuneralservice.com&umid=C377C8AE-DAE7-A305-B62E-C9312E4B4F45&auth=2c95c69dae88c884623df3b7414e6b6aff649a2c-395c47f3d09c82a34366f8b90cda6f14fafdfbbe
Local Arragements are with Summerville Funeral Home, Sandy Creek, NY
