Turin - George F. Getman, 94, of State Route 12 D, Turin passed away October 23, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family. George is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Lucille (Lou); three children and their spouses, Dixie (George) Conway of Cazenovia New York, George J. (Suzanne) Getman of Manlius, New York and Wanda (Arnie) Marolf of Constableville New York; and five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. George was born on January 3, 1926 in Carthage New York. He grew up working on family farms operated by his step father and mother, DeAlton and Eva Bell Cranker in the Highmarket and Turin area. On August 12, 1950, George was united in marriage with Lucille Yousey from Croghan; they recently celebrated their 70th anniversary. George began a logging contracting business with his wife shortly after they married and continued to grow the business through their life together. For years he hauled pulp for Gould Paper Company in Lyons Falls, and later worked on the company woodlands for Georgia-Pacific and then Lyons Falls Pulp & Paper Company on Tug Hill and in the Adirondacks. As the production methods evolved with increasing use of equipment he was quick to adapt and was one of the first contractors to enter into chip wood harvesting for energy use. He also spent many years working in timber harvesting for Northern Lumber Company, International Paper and the Adirondack League Club.
Throughout his career in the logging business, he received many achievements including the New York Timber Harvester of the Year in 1985 presented to him by the Commissioner of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, based on prudent forest management practices, safety record, personal integrity, and exceptional relationships with fellow timber harvesters and wood buyers. He served as a Board member and treasurer of the New York Timber Producers Association for many years and was a member of the Board of Directors of the New York state Woodsman Field Days, Inc. In 2012, he was named Honorary Grand Parade Marshal for the New York State Woodsman’s Field Days. In 2015, he was honored as a Tug Hill Sage by the Tug Hill Commission, a distinction for individuals with a vast knowledge of Tug Hill’s heritage and a life-long involvement in the region. Above all, he enjoyed working outside and the interactions with his crew members and numerous business associates and friends, where his sense of humor was always present. George’s life centered around his family and in his retirement he enjoyed working in his sawmill and woodworking shop, operating his heavy equipment on his farm, and outdoor activities. In later years he enjoyed the company of his pet cat Tabby who was always at his side. He also maintained a large garden from which he enjoyed sharing the bounty of his work.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 30, at 11:00 am at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville, with Rev. Dan Richter officiating. Interment will follow in Turin Cemetery. Calling Hours will be Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Constableville Vol. Fire Dept. P.O. Box -438 Constableville, NY 13325 or to the Turin Vol. Fire Co. North Main Street, Turin, NY 13473.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
