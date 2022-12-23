George F. Weber, Sr, beloved husband, father, and grandfather died peacefully on December 21, 2022, in Concord, NC. George was a longtime resident of Watertown, NY, and despite living in Concord for his last 10 years he considered himself a New Yorker right up to the end.
George was born to the late Catherine (nee’ Haneck) and George Weber in Watertown, NY, on September 25, 1939. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1957. George began working as a compositor at the Watertown Daily Times in 1960 and retired after nearly 40 years in 1999. One of his most notable moments of working at the Times was being chosen to set the headline the day John F. Kennedy was shot.
George married Shirley Ann Spinner in June 1964 at the Concordia Lutheran Church of Watertown, NY, with Pastor John Campbell officiating. George was an 80+ year member of the church.
George’s love of motorcycles, weightlifting, and his family were life-long. He volunteered as president of American Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) of New York in the 1970’s working to repeal helmet laws in New York State. He developed a passion for weight lifting and running later in life and shared this with his close friends. After retiring his life was taken over by his grandchildren, whom he loved to travel with. The grandchildren have wonderful memories of Papa hiding seashells on the shore for them to find, visiting Disney World many times, and swimming with them no matter the weather.
George is survived by his wife, Shirley, Concord, NC; children Marci (Ann) of Saint Joseph, MI, and George (Jennifer) of Harrisburg, NC; grandchildren Catherine Weber and George Weber, Saint Joseph, MI, and Meghan (Stephen) Earnhart, Concord, NC; great-grandchildren Preston and SJ Earnhart; his sister Dawn (Candy Pelliccione) Richardson, Adams Center, NY, brother-in-law Robert Thurston, Watertown, NY and brother-in-law Ronald (Nancy) Spinner ; and nephews Edward (Sarah) Richardson, Watertown, NY, Eric (Kristina) Richardson, Rutland Center, NY, and Robert (Christine) Thurston, Jr, Clayton, NY.
George was predeceased by his parents, sister Rosalind A. Thurston, niece Cynthia A. Thurston, and his dog Molly.
There will be no service per his request. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Concordia Lutheran Church, 818 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY 13601; Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 503 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081, or a charity of your choosing.
