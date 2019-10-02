Calling hours for George H. Gordon, 62, of Potsdam will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at Garner Funeral Service on 10 Lawrence Avenue in Potsdam. Mr. Gordon passed away Tuesday evening at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. A complete obituary will be published when available.
George H. Gordon
