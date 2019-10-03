Funeral services for George H. Gordon, 62, of Potsdam will be held at 11:00am on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Potsdam, NY with Rev. Holly Haile Thompson officiating. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. George passed away Tuesday evening (October 1, 2019) at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY with loving family by his side.
George leaves behind his wife of over 23 years, Lisa (Carter) Gordon of Potsdam, sons Derek and Jack Gordon, both of Potsdam, two grandchildren Peyson and Paxton Gordon, and numerous much-loved cousins, friends, and colleagues.
Mr. Gordon was born October 5, 1956 in Utica, a son of the late Phillip and Frances (Jones) Mittelstaedt. He graduated from Potsdam High School and Canton ATC and earned Bachelor and Master degrees from Potsdam State. He spent his career of over 26 years as a high school Social Studies teacher, at Gouverneur Central, while also pursuing his passion for coaching.
He began coaching younger students in his teenage years and continued on to coach a variety of sports teams in the area. As a college student, he had the privilege of working as a junior assistant for Jerry Welsh at SUNY Potsdam and was honored to be part of their program when they won two national championships and travelled to France. Over his 45 year participation in local sports, he coached baseball, JV football, and girls’ varsity basketball for the Potsdam School District, in addition to boys’ basketball, football, and track for Gouverneur Central. His boys’ basketball teams were quite successful, winning several section 10 championships, and progressing in the state playoffs. He was also recognized several times by his coaching peers in section X with Coach of the Year award. In recent years he had been an assistant coach for the boys’ basketball program for Canton Central and was very proud of being part of their 2017 trip to Binghamton for the State Final Four tournament. In addition, he looked forward to being an active part of Section X basketball playoffs every year.
He was an avid sports fan; his favorite professional teams were the NY Knicks, Minnesota Vikings, Notre Dame football, Syracuse University basketball and Clarkson hockey. He enjoyed scouting at local sports games, and playing golf with his friends and sons. Other hobbies included travelling, particularly to the seashore in Maine and Holden Beach, North Carolina, with his family. He loved going for scenic drives, especially in autumn, and truly appreciated the natural beauty of the North Country and Adirondacks. He looked forward to time watching sports with his sons, listening to NPR and watching movies with his wife, and relaxing on the front porch while reading, especially biographies by David McCullough.
George was a loving and devoted husband and father and a loyal friend. He was a forthright, kind and generous man and “old school” coach, who made a significant, formative effect on countless students and athletes. He had a sense of humor and was known for his one-liners. Memorial Donations in his memory can be made to the George Gordon Memorial Scholarship; c/o Lisa Gordon; 99 State Street; Canton, NY 13617. Condolences, thoughts, and fond memories can be shared online at www.garnerfh.com.
