MARTINSBURG- George H. Ingersoll, 95, of NYS Route 26, passed away on Monday March 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of hospice.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Martinsburg Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. Spring burial with Military Honors will be in the Martinsburg Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 18, at the Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made out to the Watertown 700 Club; Martinsburg Fire Department P.O. Box 143 Martinsburg, NY; or Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367.

