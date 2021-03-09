WATERTOWN, NY- George Intschert, 72, of Orchard Dr., passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at home surrounded by family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY.
George was born on February 16, 1949 in Steyr Austria to the late George and Augustine Hammader Intschert. After graduating from General Brown High School in 1966, he operated the family owned dairy farm. In 1969, he joined the I.B.E.W Local 910 Apprenticeship School that led him to a Journeyman Classification. During that time he worked for various contractors throughout New York State as an electrician. He was a journeyman, foreman, and general foreman at numerous industrial facilities. He was responsible for timely delivery of installations that were complete and met code requirements.
In 1980, his role in I.B.E.W Local 910 started to grow. He became a Trustee where he was responsible for all employee benefit plans, investment guidelines, interviewing all service providers, and coordinating changes with employee benefits. He was appointed the Fund Administrator for Employee Benefit Plans, and he also became a training director and committee member where he directed and monitored curriculum of instructors for both apprentice and journeyman training. He oversaw the Membership recruitment, interviews and selection process to assure no bias or discrimination, and formatted courses for compatibility with college level programs and attainment of credit hours in advance degree programs. In 1984 George was elected Business Manager/Financial Secretary for Local 910, a position he held until his retirement in February 1984. As Business Agent, George had autonomous accountability and fiduciary responsibility for a business with assets of over 30 million dollars that eventually covereda six county geographical area.His responsibilities included negotiating and administering all collective bargaining contracts, acting asliaison between contractors and union personnel for employment referrals, and developing and assessingoperational and fiscal statutes of the local union to enable sound management decisions. George cared deeply for his union members and their families, negotiating new prescription, dental and optical plans for Health and Welfare participants, and established self-insurance and annuity funds for the membership. George collaborated with employers to ensure a quality product within established time constraints and mentored assistants to develop their management and leadership skills. As President of the St. Lawrence Valley Building and Construction Trades Council, and Delegate to the National and New York State Building and Construction Trades Conventions, George negotiated several Project Labor Agreements that benefitted all North Country Union Tradesmen.
In 1990, George graduated from Jefferson Community College where he received his Associates Degree in Applied Science for Individual Studies. After his retirement in 2004, George became the Regional Coordinator for Workforce Development Institute. He was responsible for Employment and Training assistance to displaced or dislocated workers, coordinating between the New York State Department of Labor at the Dislocated Worker Assistance Center in Utica, NY, County One-Stop staff, and Management staff to provide information to workers losing their jobs, and developed and coordinated customized training programs for specific industries or companies.
An active member of the community, George was an Executive Board member of the Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties Central Labor Council, an Executive Board member of the Fort Drum Regional Liaison Committee, a member of the advisory board for the Adult Vocational Curriculum at Jefferson Community College, and on the advisory board for the Wireless Communications and Technology Program at Canton A.T.C. George was also a board member for the Jefferson County Economic Development Committee, Development Authority of the North Country and the Jefferson-Lewis Workforce Investment Board. George was also a proud member of the Elks Lodge 496 for the past 52 years, a member at the Watertown Golf Club for the past 20 years, and a member of the Italian American Club and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
George tried out and made the Watertown Red and Black Football team in 1969, the year the organization resumed play in Watertown. He was the starting center for 10 years, including their undefeated seasons in 1971 and 1974. He retired in 1979 and became a member of the Watertown and Black Hall of Fame in 2002. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, and George was an avid reader, and Jeopardy player. He loved every sport, and could tell you every player’s name and where they went to college.
In 2018 George was diagnosed with Myelofibrosis, a rare form of bone marrow cancer. He fought valiantly and was able to remain active until recently.
George married Julie Derrigo in Sackets Harbor on September 15, 2000, a date they chose in honor of Julie’s late parents, Domenic A. and JoanH. Derrigo, Sr., who were married on September 15, 1957.
George is survived by his wife; Julie A. Derrigo-Intschert, his children; Erika A. (Jeffrey) Wright, Gansevoort, NY and Derek J. (Stacey) Intschert, Guilderland, NY, his brother; James R. (Cindy) Intschert, Sackets Harbor, NY, his grandchildren; Nicholas Wright and Lorelei Intschert, his nieces and nephews; Nicole Intschert, Danielle Intschert, Michelle Intschert, Natalie (Michael) McGilbery, Sara (Jason) Doyle, Domenic Derrigo III, and Nathan (Alysia) Beaman.
There will be a private family-only funeral service on Saturday, March 13. A burial in Glenwood Cemetery in Watertown, NY will follow around 11:30AM where all are welcome to attend.
The Intschert family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Jason White, Dr.Medler, Walker Cancer Center, and the wonderful people of Hospice including Kate Simpson, Rachel Golas and Shawn Smiley. Please consider directing donations in lieu of flowers to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
