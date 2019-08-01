George J. Brinkley Sr., 97, of N. Main Street, Black River, passed away August 1, 2019 at the Hospice Residence of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm.
He was born on April 24, 1922, son of Elsey and Dorothy (Leavitt) Brinkley and attended Carthage Central High School.
Following school he entered the U. S. Navy in 1942 and served on the USS Nevada during WWII. He participated in the invasion of Normandy and Iwo Jima. He was honoarbly discharged on December 13, 1945. He continued to serve in the Navy reserves from 1945 until 1954.
He married Mary E. Walters on March 8, 1947 at the St. James Catholic Church Rectory and the couple resided in Black River.
Mr. Brinkley worked at St. Regis Paper Co. from 1943 until 1984 as a stock clerk.
His wife worked for Farm Credit in Watertown as an auditor for over twenty years up until she retired in 1984. She passed away September 24, 2016.
The couple enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing in Canada and sports.
George was a member of the Black River VFW, Black River American Legion and former member of the Black River Fire Department.
Among his survivors are his son and daughter in law, George J. and Jolynne R. Brinkley Jr., Denmark, NY, two daughters and a son in law, Joanne and Ron Van Niel, FL and Barbara Hewitt, TX, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside service with military honors will be held 4 p.m., September 11, 2019 at the Black River Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601
Online condolences may be made to www.Brucefh.com.
