Funeral services for George J. Wells, Jr., of Ogdensburg will be held at 4:00pm on Monday (December 7, 2020) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Davis officiating. Calling hours will be held also on Monday at the funeral home from 2:00pm until the time of the service. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park.
Surviving are two brothers Rev. Thomas (Gail) Wells of Williamsburg, VA and Scott Wells of Ogdensburg; and several nieces, nephews & cousins.
He was predeceased by a sister Jenine Relling; brothers Daniel (Linda) Wells, Douglas Wells and Steven Wells.
George was born on February 25, 1959 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late George J. & Lois (Gates) Wells. He attended Ogdensburg Schools and began his career at the United Helpers Adult Home in 1979 where he worked until 2000 as a dietary aide.
George enjoyed genealogy, reading, and arts & crafts. He was also a member of the New Life Assembly of God Church in Ogdensburg. Memorial contributions can be made to the New Life Assembly of God Church, 929 Park Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
