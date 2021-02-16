George John Marshall, Jr., 76, Carthage passed away Friday, February 12th Carthage Center Nursing Home.
Born May 3, 1944 in North Wildwood, NJ the son to the late George John and Edna Carmen Marshall, Sr.
Following graduating from Sacred Heart School in 1959, George was drafted in the United States Army and received an honorable discharge in 1971. George worked for Fishercast, Watertown as an Accounting Manager retiring after 38 years of service.
A marriage to Adele Dick ended in a divorce. A marriage to Virginia Vaccaro Marshall ended in separation.
He is survived by his beloved companion of 31 years, Rose Robbins, Watertown: his son, Timothy (Kimberly J. Scheppard) Marshall, Pulaski; brothers, Jack (Betty) Marshall, Old Forge; Mike Marshall, Cape Vincent; stepdaughters, Tina (Gary) Woodruff, Copenhagen; Tara (Skip) LaVancha, Dexter; 3 grandchildren, Amber, Taylor, Kylie, 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by a daughter, Annie Marshall, his brother, William (Bill) Marshall, and a sister, Edna Stafford.
George enjoyed hunting, 4 wheeling, being in the woods, fishing but he especially enjoyed long rides and trips he took with Rose and family gatherings.
He was a lifetime member of the Mad River Club.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
