Ogdensburg, NY - George Kenneth “Ken”Kelly III, 49, of Scituate, Massachusetts passed away unexpectedly at home on May 13, 2022. Ken was born in Ogdensburg, NY to George Kenneth, Jr. and Ruth Ann (Fox) Kelly in April 2, 1973. Ken is the eldest of three sons- Jeff Kelly, of Ogdensburg, NY and Brian Kelly, who predeceased him in 1998.
Ken spent his childhood in the Kelly family homestead where his father was raised. He loved the fields and woods and streams near home, and early on, the family enjoyed camping out and then summers on the St. Lawrence River.
Football was always a family passion, and from a young age Ken excelled at the sport. Ken was the first student from the surrounding area to be given the opportunity to join the city school football team as a freshman. He quickly became a team leader and led the team to their first-ever Super Bowl championship in 1990.
In 1991 he was recruited by several universities for their football program. He chose St Lawrence University in Canton, NY, which proved to be life-altering as a beautiful co-ed caught his eye, Laurie, who became his soulmate, his true love, and ultimately, his wife. Ken and Laurie graduated from the university and began traveling all over the globe and sharing lovely adventures together.
Initially they lived in Atlanta, then cross country to the West Coast, where they bought their first home in Redondo Beach, CA. After 10 years in CA they knew they were to become parents so they moved East to Fairfield, CT to be close to family. It was here that Anna Catherine was born, and a few years later, George Kenneth IV. They chose Scituate, MA as their permanent home and became vital members of the community and surrounding area.
Ken’s deep sense of family as a devoted husband and father was his guiding light. Laurie and his children were his world and he was extremely proud of Anna’s (17) intellectual and academic abilities, but more than that, he prized the special father-daughter bond they shared. They travelled all over the world in their short time together, and would spend long nights talking about any and everything under the sun. He saw himself in his son George (15) and together they shared many memories with their compatible integrity, athleticism, and sociability. He recognized George’s athletic ability from a very young age and guided not only George, but countless young people in the Scituate and Cohasset area, and more recently at George’s school at St Sebastian’s in Needham. Both kids are blessed with their father’s love, support, and guidance. He further encouraged family, community, resiliency, moral fortitude, and character by example and patient direction.
Those who knew Ken had the privilege of being his friend, family member, colleague, player, and mentee. His selflessness, humor, infectious smile, and charm, authenticity and generosity were felt by all who met him. He had a successful career at IBM and was passionate about mentoring younger team members and supporting his colleagues and customers.
Ken had a huge impact on his nieces and nephews- his brother Jeff’s children Jack (23), Connor (21), and Caitlin (18) as well as Laurie’s identical twin sister Sarah Ringuette and brother-in-law Tim and their daughters Abigail (13) and Ella (11). He is also survived by many aunts and uncles and cousins in the Kelly and Nason families. He will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Ken Kelly Memorial Scholarship Fund at https://gofund.me/23ff4f59.
A visitation will be held on Thursday May 19th from 4-8pm at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate MA. A funeral will take place on Friday May 20th at 10 am at First Trinitarian Congregational, 381 Country Way, Scituate, MA. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
