George M. Hart, 91, died Thursday evening February 27, 2020 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, NY. There are no services. Burial will be private in the Brookside Cemetery, Watertown.
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.
Born October 16, 1928 in Watertown, NY, he was the son of Hubert and Thelma (Jones) Hart. Following his graduation from Adams Center High School, he worked on the family farm in Watertown, then to Schoeller Paper Company in Pulaski retiring in 1980.
He married Elise Dashnaw in 1955. The couple lived in Pulaski before moving to Summit Village in March 2019.
Surviving besides his wife Elise, are two sons Joseph T. (Maryanne) Hart, Ellisburg, David G. Hart, FL; three grandchildren, five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by a sister Helen Fralick.
George and Elise enjoyed square dancing for over thirty years.
Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com
