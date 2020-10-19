George M. Kamide
George M. Kamide, 88, of 221 Church St., Carthage, went to be with the Lord and join his family on Sunday evening, October 18, 2020 at his home.
George was born on May 9, 1932 in Carthage, the son of the late Paul and Selma (Bahou) Kamide. He attended Augustinian Academy and graduated in 1950. He went on and graduated from LeMoyne College in Syracuse and began his 36 year career with the Internal Revenue Service. He completed his service as a Senior Agent in 1994. George was also an Adjunct faculty member at SUNY Jefferson for over 30 years where he taught tax accounting.
George was a communicant of St. James Church.
He is survived Kamide by his nephew, Eli W. Nutter III who provided for his care over the last several years, many nieces and nephews and many friends he made along his journey; in particular Trish, Matt, Michelle, Eric, Rocky and Cindy. George is predeceased by his parents, Paul and Selma Kamide and siblings, Agnes Nutter, Genevieve, Carmel, Harris, Caream, Thomas and Rev. Monsignor Paul T. Kamide Jr.
Many thanks to Carthage Area Rescue Squad, Dr. Mirza Ashraf and Dr. Muhammed Migeed.
In keeping with his wishes, all funeral services will be held privately. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in the family plot in St. James Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Carthage Area Rescue Squad, 200 Riverside Drive, Carthage or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
