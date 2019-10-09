WATERTOWN — George “Morris” Lucas, 90, of Bradley St., passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm, Watertown, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY.
Morris was born on December 22, 1928 in Watertown, NY to the late George and Isabelle Edwards Lucas. After graduating from High School, Morris worked on his family farm in the town of Pamelia.
On June 14, 1952, Morris married his love, Helen Pope. They shared 48 years of marriage together until Helen passed away on October 11, 2000.
Morris had a lot of friends in the United States and in Canada. He was very outgoing and loved going out dancing. He enjoyed spending several months out of the year in Port Richey, FL at the Senate Manor Retirement Community. Morris was very independent and self-reliant. He had strong opinions and would give you advice regardless if you asked for it.
Morris is survived by his children; George (Barbara) Lucas, Bath, NY, John (Kristin) Lucas, Augusta, GA, and David (Wanda Larmon) Lucas, Adams, NY; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his wife and parents, Morris is predeceased by his girlfriend, Helen VanAllen.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 19, at 11AM at the North Watertown Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
