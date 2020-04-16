Cape Vincent – George N. Bourquin, 93, died Tuesday, April 14 at the home of his son surrounded by his family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont.
He was born February 22, 1927, in Cape Vincent, NY, son of Christopher and Florence Pope Bourquin. He attended school in Three Mile Bay and went on to run the family dairy farm Chaumont until his retirement in 1995. He owned and operated Bourquin Farm Equipment from 1978 until his retirement in 1995. He was a member of the Three Mile Bay Volunteer Fire Department for 70 years and was also a member of the Masons, Chaumont lodge 172.
He married Geraldine Van Ness on June 27 1946, Mrs. Bourquin passed away on May 13, 2013.
Surviving him are three sons, Donald (Christine), Chaumont, David (Jeanine), Chaumont, Nelson (Nichole Campbell), Dexter; a daughter Karen (Terry) Chapman, Chaumont; a sister Elizabeth Bourquin, Chaumont; 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in life by his parents Christopher and Florence Bourquin, his wife, Geraldine Bourquin, a son Steve Bourquin and a brother Charles Bourquin.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when all his family and friends can be together.
Donations in Mr. Bourquin’s name memory may be made to the Three Mile Bay Fire Dept.
The Three Mile Bay Methodist Church and/or Hospice of Jefferson County.
Online condolences may be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
