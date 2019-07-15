CAPE VINCENT- George N. Carey, 83, of S. James St. passed away Friday July 12th, 2019. Arrangements are with Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Cape Vincent.
Mr. Carey was born in Cape Vincent March 9, 1936 to the late Lorenzo H. Carey and Fannie Harriet Goslin Carey. He graduated from Cape Vincent Central School in 1955 then joined the United States Army, where he served until 1958.
He was employed by the Thousand Islands Central School District for 35 years where he was Head Custodian and later worked in the Buildings and Grounds Maintenance Department. George served with the Cape Vincent Volunteer Fire Department for 65 years. He also volunteered for various clubs, charities and events.
Mr. Carey is survived by his 6 children: Randy, Rochester, Ann Marie (Dwayne) Youngs, Pamelia, Richard, Black River, Sandy Carey, Cape Vincent, Sharon (Robert L.Sr.) Johnson, Watertown, and Tina (Bob) Gibbs, Adams, He is also survived by his brother Victor Carey, Rochester, 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins
George is predeceased by his brothers: Ed, Richard, John, and William Carey, his sisters: Arwilda Perry, Eliza Whitmore, and Mary Ellis, and a grandson.
A graveside service will be held at the Three Mile Bay Cemetery at 10:30am on Thursday July 18th, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Cape Vincent Fire Department at 241 E. Broadway St. Cape Vincent, NY 13618
