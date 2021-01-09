Glenfield- George Richard Cataldo, 90, formerly of Pine Grove Road and husband of Theresa, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Folts Rehabilitation Center and Nursing Facility, Herkimer. Prior to that George and Theresa had resided at Folts Brook Assisted Living, also in Herkimer, since 2018.
George Richard Cataldo was born at home on Franklin Street in Lyons Falls, NY to Angeline Bougeois and John Cataldo on June 19,1930. He went to Lyons Falls Elementary and High Schools and graduated in 1948. He had a long and varied life and remarked many times in recent years that he had lived a very good life, met lots of people, and he learned from everyone he met.
George is survived by his wife of nearly 45 years, Theresa Zimmer Evans Cataldo, her 6 children and their families, as well as two brothers, Robert of Lyons Falls and Edward of Lowville, many nieces and nephews and their families. Deceased are his parents, and four of his siblings: Francis Cataldo, Marie C. Meda, Eileen Cataldo, John Charles “Charlie” Cataldo.
At 15 he began his working life at the Hugh and Ethel Markham farm in Turin, and later worked for Jack West as a construction laborer before joining the US Air Force. He served as a Radio Operator in England for about eighteen months. Returning to the states upon his discharge, he returned to construction, and then attended Wanakena Ranger School, a field camp of Syracuse University at the time. He graduated in 1955 and relocated to the Pacific Northwest, laying out logging roads. He loved the mountains, but Lewis County was calling him home, where he and brother Ed logged some forests; later George worked for Richard Shue, bought a logging truck and spent some time driving truck wood products.
George worked for the Conservation Dept. in Canton NY and did research on land titles in Albany NY. George did a lot of surveying in these early years in the Bearsville, NY part of the state, and held various other jobs. This seems to be where George’s lifelong interest in the Adirondacks, Canals, and Railroads was solidified. George was a member of the Lowville American Legion, St. John’s Catholic Church in Lyons Falls, and more recently, Sts. Anthony & Joseph’s parish
in Herkimer NY. An avid collector of maps, books, postcards and other historic information, George was a wealth of knowledge and had many true and dear friends locally and around the country.
George began buying land along the Independence River and started working for local land surveyors LaFave, White, and McGivern in the Boonville office. He was recommended to work for the Lewis County Court House as a map technician in Dec. 1975; one month later he married Theresa on January 31, 1976. After the youngest of her children was in college, the two of them hired Stewart Albertson to build their dream home where they lived for about 35 years. Their land was placed into the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust, Terry lives in Claxton Manor, Suite 301, 104 N. Washington Street, Herkimer NY 13350. She thanks all their families and friends, as well as the staff at Foltsbrook and Claxton for the kind assistance provided so that they were able to stay together for so long.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John’s Church, Lyons Falls, in the spring on a date and time to be announced. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Constableville. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Church, Lyons Falls, NY. His Funeral Arrangements are in care of Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. Boonville. For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
