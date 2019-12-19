George T. “Crow” Smith, age 81, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Per his request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. There will be a celebration of life in the spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Crow is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Ellen Smith of Ogdensburg, NY; siblings Walter Smith (Sherry) of Raymondville, NY; David “Ty” Smith (Chris) of Ogdensburg, NY; sister Bellsy of Schuylerville, NY; his children, George T Smith III of Kingston, NY; Eric John (Caroline) Smith of Canton, NY; David (Sherrie) Smith of Marlboro, NY, and Betsy Smith of Ogdensburg, NY; grandchildren Shawn, Tara. Donovan, Alex, Tim, Heidi, Michael, and Meaghan, three great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents and an infant brother.
Crow was born on October 6, 1938, in Malone, NY, the son of George “Pappy” and Wilhelmina “Mina” Smith. He graduated from Massena High School, where he excelled in baseball and was a member of the 1955 undefeated Sectional Champions. He married Ellen Lou Williams on September 12, 1957 at the home of his wife’s parents. Crow started working in the family bowling business and was an accomplished bowler. He loved sports in general, including golfing and boating, and turned that love into his own business, Crow’s Sport Shop in Massena for over 30 years. A staunch supporter of minor hockey, Crow was one of the founders of the Massena Juniors and a minor hockey coach. Over the years, Crow worked with many amateur and professional hockey players in pursuing and advancing in their collegiate and professional hockey careers. In recent years, Crow has operated a successful warehousing and shipping business in Ogdensburg in partnership with his daughter Betsy. He believed in supporting his community and was proud to achieve Shriner recognition in the Mason Organization at the age of 19 and present member of the Ogdensburg Lions Club. He lived life to the fullest, from challenging his siblings to fiercely competitive games of pinochle, to playing in golf tournaments with those lucky enough to be on his “A” team, watching hockey games at rinks all over the North Country,
cheering on the Yankees, or relishing a nice glass of wine with a very rare hamburger. Most of all, he enjoyed being out and talking with everyone he met, and spending time with Ellen and their extended family. He will be remembered for the ever-present twinkle in his eye, his ability to talk knowledgably about every sport on the planet, his unforgettable quotes (e.g., “I thought I was wrong once, but I was mistaken”), and his deep love for and loyalty to his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Crow’s memory to the SPCA or any other charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
