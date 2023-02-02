Saratoga Springs – George T. Foley, Sr., 95, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Saratoga Hospital. George was born in Watertown, New York on August 29, 1927 to Mary Norine Carey and William Foley.
He graduated from Watertown High School in 1945. He clerked for the Army at Pine Camp and was Air Raid Warden. As a fourth son, at 17 yrs. of age, he volunteered for US Naval Reserve in 1945 and he served in the Pacific theater around Hokkaido Japan. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he returned home and continued with his education and earned his BA from St. Lawrence University in 1950. He managed the Lookout Lunch in Henderson Harbor the three summer seasons during college.
He joined Rushmore Paper Company in 1950 as NY State Rep working out of Syracuse. In 1952, he met the love of his life, Charmaine R. Burnham in Watertown and they married on September 20, 1952 at St. Peter’s Church in Lowville, NY.
They moved to Massena, NY in 1957, where e started a new business called Foley Paper Supply. Where he designed and furnished many restaurants including the Village Inn, Violi’s, Shine’s Inn, Toby’s, Bingo Palace in Nevada, and many restaurants in St Lawrence, Jefferson and Clinton Counties.
George loved his family, his church, singing, his garden, his cards, his golf, his many auxiliaries, and his Washington Redskins. He was a gentleman, kind, loving and a patient husband and father. He was a member of Sacred Heart Parish, now called St. Peters Parish, where he sang in the choir for many years. George was always active and for 50 years he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, past president and member of Massena Chamber of Commerce, past president and member of the of Kiwanis Club and member of the Elk’s Club and American Legion. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels for 8 years.
George is survived by his devoted wife Charmaine, his seven children, Kathleen A. and husband Dr. Ed Zysik Jr. of Massena, NY; George T. Foley Jr. of Petaluma, CA; Mary L. and husband Stephen Welch of Orinda, CA; Peter J. Foley and wife Caren S. of Stockton, CA; Christine M. and husband Robert Klass of Wilton, NY; Terese M. and husband Anthony Heyman of Wilmington, NY; Norine C. and husband Christoph Gerhard of Sandown, NH; and his 21 grandchildren, Meghan, Eddie, Kelly, Norine, Sara, Elena, Geo, Gio, Giulia, Caitlin, Peter, Caroline, Ben, Rachel, Kate, Michael, Allison, Samantha, AJ, Gabe and Grace and his 11 great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Grant, Violet, Sophie, Penelope, Bobbi, Matteo, Eliza, Gianni, Ivan and Ava who brought him so much joy.
Relatives and friends may call from 4-7pm on Friday, February 3, 2023 at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs. Burial with military honors will immediately follow at Greenridge Cemetery, Saratoga Springs.
In lieu of flowers and to honor of George, please send any donation in his remembrance to Doctors without Borders. Donate.doctorswithoutborders.org
Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
