Massena: George W. Boice, age 88, passed away unexpectedly on January 26, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. George was born on February 20, 1931 to George H. and Luella (Hicks) Boice. George served in the Korean Conflict for the U.S. Marine Corp from 1952 to 1954. He then worked at Alcoa for 42 years, retiring in 1992. George married Mary Patterson on December 18, 1954.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary, of 66 years; two sons, Gerald and Cynthia of Massena, Raymond and Kate of Holiday, FL; a daughter, Maryann Boice and Rodney Holmes of Moira; grandchildren, Justin and Amanda Boice of Massena, Leilani Boice of FL; Ryan Rico and Emily Aumand of Massena, Tyler and Stefani Boice of FL; Renee Rico and Companion of Chateaugay and several great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Clifford Sr.; a sister, Ina Stickney and a son Michael at birth.
George enjoyed gardening, spending time with his family, especially his wife.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 12:00 - 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm until the time of service at 7:00 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Interment will be held in the spring at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
