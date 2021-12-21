On December 16, George William Seymour passed away after a short illness (not Covid) at a young 84. He was born in Hudson on August 17, 1937 and graduated from Hudson High School in 1955. Later, he worked for IBM, and moved to Saugerties in 1963. Luckily, he retired at the age of 55 and had been a happy camper ever since. He is survived by “his girls” Joy Seymour of Chaumont, NY and Lynn Bashaw (Michael) of Cape Vincent, NY, his 3 adored grandchildren Julia, Abigail and Jack Bashaw, his sister Jean Vilers of Warrensburg, and his niece Arlene Walch (Jason) and their three sons Jonathan, Collin and Ryan. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and camper. He camped on wilderness campsites in his beloved Adirondacks from May to June right through this year. He was an ardent environmentalist who believed in leaving a place better than you found it. He was the official watcher of a pair of loons since 1998 and reported their status for loon data tracking. But his true passion was wildlife photography in the ADKs. He had the patience to sit for hours waiting for the perfect shot. He will live on through his incredible photography. He also loved music, especially classical and Lucia Micharelli on the violin. And, it is surprising to know that he was a huge fan of Hallmark movies because he was a quiet man who didn’t show a lot of emotion, but inside he had a big heart and loved us all so much. He also had a great sense of humor, loved nice sweaters, was loyal, dependable, honest and hardworking. He was so reliable that he was his sister’s sound and curtain man for her dance recitals for over 50 years and never missed one. In lieu of flowers, send donations to help his loons at the nonprofit: The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation at 75 Main Street, Saranac Lake, NY 12983. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
George W. Seymour
August 17, 1937 — December 16, 2021
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.