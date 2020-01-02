Massena: George Y. Krstich, 81, of Cornell Avenue, Massena, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, January 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Church, Massena. Burial will take place in the spring time at Calvary Cemetery.
George was the son of Yelenko and Margaret (Smutz) Krstich. His father passed away and later married Francisco Fragoso (step father). He served in the Army, the Army Reserves, a member of Alcoa 25 year Club and member of Massena Golf and Country Club.
George had many friends and neighbors who looked after him over the years which he deeply appreciated.
To keep up with the news, George would by a paper every day and would meet with his friends and engage in a lively conversation. George was the group’s intellectual leader.
His family and friends said that George died how he lived, everybody’s friend. They also remarked that he was always thoughtful, loving and kind. George was born in Massena on August 23, 1938.
George is survived by a sister and her husband, Rozalena “Rozie” and Gary Coulthart of Morrisburg, Ontario; two aunts, Helen Kennedy and Mary Besio, both of Massena; a sister in law, Addie Krstich; a niece, Shana and nephew Rod of Washington. He is predeceased by his father, Yelenko; his mother, Margaret; step father, Francisco; two brothers, Francisco R. “Frank” Fragoso and Peter Krstich; three aunts, Katherine LaPlante, Elizabeth O’Brien and Irene Smutz; four uncles, Romain LaPlante, Stephen Smutz, Clifford Kennedy and Nelso Besio; a niece, Ingrid Krstich.
Memorial contributions in George’s name may be made to the Parkinson Foundation. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.