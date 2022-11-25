FINE – George Zimny, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on November 20, 2022. Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. followed by his funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Burial in Cranberry Lake Cemetery will be in the spring. Condolences, pictures, and memories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
George Zimny
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.