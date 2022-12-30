Gouverneur - Georgia Duprey, 66, passed away on Wednesday at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 15th at 2 pm at the Gouverneur VFW. Arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Georgia Duprey
