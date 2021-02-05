Georgia M. Brothers, 73, of DeKalb Junction, died on February 3, 2021, at her home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. Calling hours will be Friday, February 12, 2021, 12:30 - 2:30 PM, face masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will be in the spring at Madrid Cemetery. Georgia is survived by her sons, Wade ( Christina) Brothers, Arkansas, Dennis ( Nina) Brothers, Missouri, a daughter Amy ( Robert) Smith, Hermon, a brother John Edward Moulton, Madrid, foster sister, Louise Planty, Ogdensburg, 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her brother Earl Peter Moulton. She was born on August 13, 1947 in the village of Potsdam, to the late, George Joseph and Olive Marie Chatell Moulton. She graduated from Madrid Waddington High School in 1965 and then graduated from the Richard DeToto school of Hairstyle, Syracuse in 1966. Georgia married Hubert Brothers on March 26, 1966 at the Madrid United Methodist Church in, he died on October 5, 2016. She was a hair dresser, she owned and operated The Junction Snip It, retiring in July 2014, and prior to that she owned The Isle of Style in Canton. She was a member of the Kendrew Grange and the Richville Home Fellowship Church. She loved spending time with her family, playing the piano, and singing in the choir. She raised many foster children here and in Kentucky and was a Fresh Air Fund family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Richville Baptist Church or the Kendrew Grange. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.