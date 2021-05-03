Canton - Georgia M. Coller Mitchell, 81, of State Street, Canton passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Maplewood Rehabilitation and Nursing in Canton.
Services will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the SPCA of Ogdensburg.
Georgia was born February 13, 1940 in Potsdam, NY. She was the daughter of the late Ivan G. and Mary Cordelia (Evans) Coller and was a 1957 graduate of Canton High School. She then attended Watertown Business School.
Georgia started working for Walter E. Russell Drugstore for about three years and for St. Lawrence County Social Services working in the Budget Office until she was married and started her family. Sometime later she returned to work for Social Services as a typist in the early 1980’s and retired in May 1995 as an Examiner.
On September 8, 1962 she married Alan Curtis Mitchell in the Canton United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her three children, Cristy Mitchell of Canton, Craig (Kathleen) Mitchell of Pierrepont and Corinne (Robert) Toomey of Canton; three sisters, Glenyce (Stephen) Boone of Hermon, NY, Cheryl Barney of Canton, NY and Andrea (Jerry) Rood of Canton; a sister-in-law, Terry Coller of Indianapolis, IN; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Alan, a brother, Gerald I. Coller and a brother-in-law, Wayne Barney.
Georgia enjoyed reading biographies and romance novels, crossword puzzles, Broadway musicals, Barry Manilow, classical music and a good game of Canasta. She was also fond of dog-sitting for her children, her own dogs, flowers in bloom and watching the birds.
Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton has been entrusted to Georgia’s care and arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.