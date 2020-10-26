Georgia M. Vari
NORWOOD-- Graveside services for 84 year old Georgia M. Vari, a resident of the Crown Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Cortland and formerly of Norwood, will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Wednesday from 1 – 2:30 p.m. Mrs. Vari passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Cortland. Georgia is survived by a son, Paul Vari, Massena, NY; her granddaughter, Cassie Vari Harris, Waverly, NY; her brothers, Thomas and Brenda Hooper, Martville, NY and Nelson and Kathy Hooper, Oswego, NY; her sisters Regina and Lee Merithew, Canandaigua, NY; Loretta Canfield, FL; Gaylene and Richard Rymph, GA, and Carolyn Potempa, FL as well as several nieces and nephews. Georgia was pre-deceased by her husband Louis and her sisters Lola Casselman and Frances Margittay.
Born in Potsdam, NY on August 15, 1936 to the late Francis and Justina LaBarge Hooper, Georgia graduated from high school and married Louis W. Vari on October 18, 1952. Louis and Georgia managed an apartment building in Buffalo for many years. She also worked as a head cook for the Westminster Manor in Auburn and later worked as a laborer for TRW in Auburn making ignition parts for automobiles. Georgia enjoyed cooking (her family particularly enjoyed her cabbage rolls), housekeeping and spending time with her family and friends. She was a communicant of St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood for several years. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Georgia M. Vari.
